Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and one of Nigeria’s football legends, Peter Rufai has reportedly passed away.

TVC News reliably gathered that Rufai, aged 61, died on the morning of Thursday, July 3, 2025, following a prolonged illness that had kept him away from public life.

Although his family has yet to make an official announcement, a senior Lagos State Government official has confirmed the news.

Widely celebrated as one of Nigeria’s finest goalkeepers, Rufai enjoyed a remarkable career, playing for clubs such as Stationery Stores and Go Ahead Eagles.

He earned 65 caps for the Super Eagles, featuring in two FIFA World Cups and playing a key role in Nigeria’s 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory.