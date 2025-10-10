All Progressives Congress has recorded another political sweep, as heavyweights in Benue State, former Governor Senator Gabriel Suswam, ex-NAFDAC Director-General Dr Paul Orhii, serving House of Representatives member for Agatu/Apa Federal Constituency Hon. Ojema Ojotu, and former Benue North-East S...

All Progressives Congress has recorded another political sweep, as heavyweights in Benue State, former Governor Senator Gabriel Suswam, ex-NAFDAC Director-General Dr Paul Orhii, serving House of Representatives member for Agatu/Apa Federal Constituency Hon. Ojema Ojotu, and former Benue North-East Senator, Professor David Iornem, have officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Banners and signposts announcing their defection and a pre-decamping dinner flooded major streets and roads in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Friday, The Nation reported.

This marks the first time Senator Suswam, fondly called the “Black Cat,” has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since he began his political career in 1999.

He was first elected to represent Katsina-Ala, Logo, and Ukum Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the PDP platform, before serving two terms as Benue State Governor.

After losing his initial Senate bid, Suswam later returned to win the seat and remained in the PDP until his latest move to the APC.

Details later……..