The Senate on Tuesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over persistent #ENDSARS Protest across the country.

The Senate also directed the police to offer protection to the #EndSARS protesters to prevent hoodlums from hijacking their genuine action.

The resolution was reached sequel to a point of order by Senator Biodun Olujimi, titled, “#EndSARS: The need for a comprehensive reform”

They urged the protesters to stop their agitation on the streets while the Federal Government address their demands.

The federal lawmakers also urged the president to immediately set up a judicial panel of enquiry made up of eminent Nigerians that would be respected by the youths to identify the notorious SARS operatives and ensure their arrest and prosecution.