The Super Eagles have qualified the semi finals of the 2025 AFCON.

The Eric Chelle’s boys thrashed Algeria’s Desert Foxes 2-0 in the quarter finals with goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Akor in Marrakech.

They will pay the semi finals against hosts Morocco.

The Super Eagles went into the quarter-final on the back of a ruthless 4–0 demolition of Mozambique in the Round of 16, taking their tournament tally to 12 goals from four games — the highest of any team.

They controlled proceedings against Algeria in the opening half, carving out several chances but finding it difficult to pierce the Desert Foxes’ stubborn back line.

The breakthrough finally arrived after the restart when Victor Osimhen rose to head Nigeria in front, before Akor Adams made it 2–0 in the 57th minute with a clinical finish.

