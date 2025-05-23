Security agencies have arrested no fewer than 20 individuals suspected of hacking into the 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT) system of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja.

The arrested individuals are part of a broader syndicate comprising over 100 members. The syndicate reportedly specialises in breaching the computer systems of national examination bodies, including JAMB and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects had installed malicious software on hardware used by examination bodies, allowing them to remotely access JAMB servers at selected CBT centres across the country.

One source revealed that the syndicate’s objective was to undermine the credibility of the CBT system and discourage its adoption for other national examinations such as WAEC and NECO.

“The hackers would install rogue routers near the targeted CBT centres,” the source explained. “These devices would override JAMB’s legitimate systems, enabling the syndicate to feed pre-arranged answers to candidates who had paid hefty sums for the service.”

The investigation uncovered that some candidates paid between ₦700,000 and ₦2 million to secure inflated scores. The fraudulent operation not only compromised the integrity of the examination but also contributed to mass failures, as the intrusion software created discrepancies between the actual exam questions and the submitted answers.

Authorities believe that many members of the syndicate are proprietors of private schools and tutorial centres operating illegal “special centres.” These institutions reportedly generate significant revenue from assisting students in cheating during national examinations.

Security sources noted that the DSS had been quietly tracking the network for months before initiating arrests. “This was a highly coordinated and technologically sophisticated operation aimed at sabotaging national education standards,” the source said.

The suspects were apprehended in various states, including Lagos, Edo, Anambra, Kano, and Delta, with further arrests expected in the coming days. Their identities are being withheld pending formal charges.

As of Friday evening, no evidence of complicity had been established against the seven JAMB officials who supervised the service providers at the compromised centres.

Authorities have assured the public that thorough investigations are ongoing and that those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.