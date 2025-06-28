Prominent businessman, Aminu Dantata, has died at the age of 94.

Principal Private Secretary to Dantata, Mustapha Junaid confirmed his death.

The Kano-born billionaire dies after a prolonged illness in Dubai this morning.

Alhassan Dantata chaired the Dantata Organization Limited and expanded the family’s business empire across construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and manufacturing.

He was also known for mentoring northern entrepreneurs.

As a devoted philanthropist and Islamic leader, he supported education, health, and religious causes through scholarships, zakat, and donations.

He is a grandfather to Aliko Dangote, one of Africa’s business icons.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in line with Islamic rites.