The Honourable Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has formally resigned from his position in the Federal Executive Council, citing his intention to contest the Oyo State governorship election. Read Also BREAKING: Adelabu Resigns as Power Minister, to focus on Governorship AmbitionBREAKING: Power Minister Apologises to Nigerians for OutagesPrimate Ayodele Denies…...

The Honourable Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has formally resigned from his position in the Federal Executive Council, citing his intention to contest the Oyo State governorship election.

In a resignation letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and routed through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Adelabu expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve in the administration.

“I write with profound gratitude to formally tender my resignation as Honourable Minister of Power,” the letter read.

Adelabu thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and the privilege of contributing to the development of Nigeria’s power sector under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that his decision to step down was driven by his aspiration to contest for the office of Governor of Oyo State, stating that the move would allow him to fully dedicate his time and resources to the political pursuit.

READ ALSO: Power Minister Apologises to Nigerians for Outages

“It has been a privilege contributing to efforts aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s power sector,” he added.

The former minister also conveyed his highest respect and appreciation to the President, reaffirming his commitment to national service.

Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is expected to join the growing list of aspirants positioning for the 2027 governorship race in Oyo State.

TVC News Online recently reported that Adelabu apologised to Nigeria for the poor power supply and promised improvement in two weeks.