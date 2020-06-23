Thirteen members of the Imo state House of Assembly have tested positive for Coronavirus.

One of the members of the Assembly confirmed this to our correspondent in Owerri.

The Assembly was shut down two weeks ago after a lawmaker tested positive for the virus. Thereafter, samples of the other 26 legislators and their aides were taken for testing.

Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Maurice Iwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Owerri. He added that the assembly was shut down to enable the team to fumigate the whole assembly.

Now, Imo state has 243 confirmed cases, with 21 recoveries, and 3 deaths.