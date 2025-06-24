Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and his wife Maria Lúcia Alckmin touched down this morning at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, marking the commencement of the highly anticipated Second Session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM).

The high-profile visit, which kicks off today, represents a watershed moment in Nigeria’s South-South diplomatic engagement and is expected to yield significant policy breakthroughs across multiple sectors.

The Brazilian delegation was received by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; and other senior Nigerian government officials.

Speaking at the airport reception, Senator Hadejia described the visit as “a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s renewed hope agenda,” emphasising the strategic importance of deepening ties with Brazil.

“This dialogue mechanism represents our commitment to leveraging South-South partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to our citizens,” Sen. Hadejia said.

“Brazil’s expertise in agribusiness, energy transition, and industrial development aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s transformation priorities and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The three-day summit will culminate in the signing of over thirty Memoranda of Understanding across critical sectors, including defence cooperation, agricultural technology transfer, energy collaboration, and cultural exchange programmes.