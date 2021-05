Brand New: Episode 6 of #IssuesWithJideOnTVCNews is today!!!

Two issues will be addressed today;

1. : Foreign investors pull out N1.64tr from stock market over insecurity.

2. Southern Senators Commend governors initiative on restructuring, open grazing.

@koladeotitoju is going to be live on TVC News YouTube channel at 6pm today critically analyse and proffer solutions to the two issues.

Advertisement

Link in bio to watch live💪

Keep a date it us

#IssuesWithJideOnTVCNews

#TVCNews