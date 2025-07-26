Just three weeks after the shocking murders of two students from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, tragedy has struck again as a female student, Joy Adeyemi, has been brutally killed by her boyfriend....

The latest incident has ignited protests among students in Akungba, highlighting growing concerns over safety following the recent spate of attacks on undergraduates.

Previously, two students, Andrel Okah and John Abba, were abducted and murdered, with only one suspect detained under mysterious circumstances. The latest killing raises urgent questions regarding student safety.

The boyfriend, an indigene of the town, allegedly murdered Joy on Tuesday and fled, taking with him cash from her POS business.

Neighbors discovered her body after a foul odor prompted them to alert authorities.

During protests, students called for state intervention, chanting demands for justice and safety.

Placards decried the violence, urging the government to take immediate action to protect students.

The National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Committee has issued a statement condemning the murder, demanding security agencies locate the suspect and ensure justice.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Alayande Olayinka confirmed the boyfriend’s flight and reported that three suspects have been arrested and are currently under investigation in relation to the crime.