The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, will host the Tech Meets Basketball tournament under the Bosun Tijani Foundation from 19 to 21 December 2025 at the Alake Sports Complex, Ijeja, Abeokuta. “The end‑of‑year season is a time for reflection,...

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, will host the Tech Meets Basketball tournament under the Bosun Tijani Foundation from 19 to 21 December 2025 at the Alake Sports Complex, Ijeja, Abeokuta.

“The end‑of‑year season is a time for reflection, joy and togetherness, and we want to bring that spirit to the basketball court,” the minister said. “When young people are given the opportunity to express themselves—through sports, creativity or technology—we unlock confidence, character and possibility. This tournament is about celebrating talent, community and the promise of a brighter future.”

The three‑day event will feature competitive matches, a fan village, cultural and entertainment performances, tech‑showcase zones, and stakeholder engagements with government officials, private‑sector partners and youth‑focused organisations.

Organisers expect participants, families, sports enthusiasts and community leaders to attend, reinforcing Ogun State’s reputation as a hub for youth innovation, culture and sports development and closing the year on a note of unity, celebration and hope.