The borno express mechanical workshop has been gutted by fire.

TVC News Senior Reporter Jesse Tafida who was at the scene reports that the fire raised several buildings at the worship.

Numerous buses and cars belonging to the borno express cooperation were burnt to ashes.

Operatives of the Federal and State Fire Service were at the location, battling to put out the fire.

State Comptroller of the Federal Fire Service Asinamai Madu disclosed that no life was lost but property worth millions of naira were destroyed.