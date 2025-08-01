The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of entries for the 2024 Nigeria Broadcasting Awards....

Entries will now close on August 30, 2025 for the Awards scheduled to hold in October 2025.

The extension of the deadline follows numerous reports of technical difficulties experienced in submitting entries to meet the earlier deadline of July 31, 2025. Feedback from many prospective entrants indicate difficulties with internet connectivity.

It has therefore become neccessary to extend the submission window to allow all qualified professionals the opportunity to participate.

As previously announced, all entries must be accompanied by the entrant’s resume and submitted as either an MP3 file for radio or an MP4 file for television to entries@tnbawards.ng.

Detailed submission guidelines are available at www.tnbawards.ng.

The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards serves as a prestigious platform to recognise and celebrate excellence in the Nigerian broadcasting industry.

The awards are in 12 categories across radio and television production and are open exclusively to member stations of BON.