The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the death of four passengers and 10 others sustained varies degree of injuries after an explosion.

A pickup truck conveying passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri, on reaching Komala Village, Konduga Local Government Area, came across an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The corpses of the deceased and the injured victims have been evacuated to the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for autopsy and medical treatment respectively.

Normalcy has been restored, Joint security team have been drafted to the scene to prevent further attacks, while efforts are ongoing by Police EOD-CBRN to probe the scene