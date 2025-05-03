Suspected Boko Haram fighters have overrun a military base in Bunigari village in Yobe state, igniting fierce clashes that have left significant destruction in the military base.

Sources on the ground revealed that the insurgents in large number launched a coordinated attack on the base , overwhelming the troops stationed there.

Eyewitness accounts say the fierce battle lasted for hours, with heavy gunfire ringing out across the neighbouring communities.

During the attack, the terror group set ablaze countless armoured vehicles, leading to massive explosions that further rattled the beleaguered soldiers.

While official casualty figures are yet to be released, unconfirmed reports suggest a harrowing loss of lives among military personnel during the fierce confrontation with the insurgents.

The aftermath has left the base in ruins, with devastating levels of destruction reported.