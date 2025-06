Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo is attending the commissioning of the Kogi Office of the Bank of Industry.

The MD/CEO of the Bank, Olasupo Olusi, and his delegation are also attending the event taking place in Lokoja.

Mr. Olusi says that beyond the commissioning, the office will extend the mandate of the BOI by providing long-term, low-interest financing to the industrial sectors of the Kogi economy.