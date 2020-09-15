Some states may experience blackouts following a sudden burst at the Kainji Hydroelectric Dam in Niger state.

The embankments of Kainji dam, one of Nigeria’s hydro-power stations caved in, after the opening of the four spillway gates to free surplus water caused by heavy rain.

On Sunday, the management, Mainstream Energy Solution Limited, opened the points but discovered that the dam was impounding more water than it should.

Authorities and the firm have shut down the hydro-power station for repairs.

This will take about 760MegaWatts of electricity off the national grid.

The dam, which produces hydroelectric power, is located in New Bussa town in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.