The Senate has passed for second reading a bill to ban government agencies from buying foreign-made vehicles aiming to boost local production.

Also considered was a bill to establish the National Agency for Malaria Eradication, which lawmakers say is long overdue.

A new wave of legislative nationalism at the National Assembly, as the Senate considers two significant bills aimed at addressing Nigeria’s economic and public health challenges.

Leading the debate on local economic revival, Senator Patrick Nwabueze presented a bill seeking to bar Ministries, Departments, and Agencies from purchasing foreign-made vehicles.

Senator Nwabueze insists that beyond economic gains, this legislation will reduce government spending, preserve foreign exchange, and support the growth of the nation’s automobile industry.

Also deliberated on the floor was a bill to establish the National Agency for Malaria Eradication

The bill, which has now passed second reading, proposes a centralized agency to coordinate eradication efforts, improve research, and secure dedicated funding.

Both bills have now been referred to relevant Senate Committees , Public Procurement for the vehicle bill, and Health for the malaria bill , with directives to report back in four weeks.