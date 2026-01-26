Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko, daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko, has welcomed a new child....

Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko, daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko, has welcomed a new child.

The announcement was made on Instagram by her sister and fellow actress, Sola Kosoko, who shared the joyful news with fans and colleagues.

Sola praised God for the addition to the family, describing Him as “the author and finisher of our faith,” as she congratulated both the Kosoko and Bankole families.

“Praise God. Awesome God. The author and finisher of our faith,” she wrote. “Join us to welcome our newest baby in the family to @bidemi_kosoko. Congratulations to the Bankole and Kosoko families.”

The announcement drew widespread congratulatory messages from Nollywood stars, entertainers and fans, who took to the comment section to celebrate the growing family.