The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has called for stronger intergenerational collaboration, inclusive policies, and structured mentorship frameworks to build a more resilient and equitable Nigerian society.

Edu made the call while delivering a keynote address at the Golden Jubilee Conference of the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The conference, themed “Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Wellbeing,” marked 50 years of professional social work practice in Nigeria.

Congratulating NASoW on its golden jubilee, Edu, whose presentation was done virtually, described the milestone as “a celebration of compassion, professionalism, and national development.”

“This celebration is not just about the years; it is about the people, the countless social workers whose resilience and dedication have shaped lives and communities across Nigeria,” she said.

Edu underscored the importance of intergenerational solidarity in addressing evolving demographic and social realities. She noted that, for the first time in history, the global population of people aged 60 and above has surpassed the number of children under five, a demographic shift that demands innovative and inclusive policies.

“No single generation can tackle today’s global challenges alone. When older and younger generations collaborate, we combine wisdom with innovation, experience with energy, and that synergy can transform societies,” she added.

Citing examples from global climate and peacebuilding movements, the keynote speaker said meaningful progress occurs when youth-led initiatives work hand-in-hand with experienced professionals to achieve common goals.

Quoting the late Nobel Laureate Dr Wangari Maathai, Edu said: “We must promote a culture of intergenerational equity where the interests of both present and future generations are taken into account.”

She urged stakeholders to design mentorship frameworks that bridge generational gaps, ensuring leadership continuity and knowledge transfer remain at the heart of Nigeria’s development agenda.

“Our policies must be age-inclusive- protecting the elderly, empowering the young, and building bridges of understanding between them. Intergenerational solidarity is not just a social concept; it is a national strategy for enduring wellbeing,” Edu affirmed.

In his remarks, NASoW President, Alhaji Moshood Mustapha, described the association’s 50-year journey as one of “dedication, compassion, and resilience” in advancing social welfare and national development.

He said the golden jubilee theme underscored the pivotal role of social workers in protecting children, empowering women, and supporting vulnerable groups across the country.

Reflecting on NASoW’s progress, Mustapha emphasised the need to strengthen professionalism, ethics, and innovation in social service delivery.“

Emerging challenges such as poverty, inequality, mental health issues, and social exclusion require renewed energy, creativity, and collaboration among practitioners and policymakers,” he said.

He also called on stakeholders to ensure that the voices of social workers remain central in shaping national development priorities.

In a special tribute, NASoW members gave Dr Betta Edu a standing ovation for her unwavering support and commitment to the profession.

Describing her as “a true friend of NASoW,” Mustapha praised Edu’s passion, consistency, and contributions to social welfare initiatives nationwide.

Various speakers who reflected on NASoW’s five-decade journey reaffirmed that social workers are not just caregivers, they are nation builders.