Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has extended heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his second anniversary in office.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dr Edu described President Tinubu as the “father of the nation”, praising his steadfast commitment to transforming Nigeria despite facing significant challenges since assuming office on 29 May 2023.

“Your dedication to changing the economic landscape and improving the lives of Nigerians is evident, even to your most vocal critics,” she said. “Navigating such difficult terrain has not been easy, but your result-oriented leadership and tireless work ethic are unprecedented.”

Dr Edu highlighted the administration’s focus on economic rejuvenation, noting that its positive impact can already be seen in various sectors including infrastructure, education, housing, and security.

“These achievements clearly reflect the renewed hope agenda championed by your government,” she added. “The foundation has been laid, and Nigerians can now look forward to the fruits of this bold leadership.”

Expressing continued support for the President’s vision, she declared, “Nigeria is on the path to a national rebirth under your dynamic and visionary leadership.”

The congratulatory message concluded with a note of encouragement: “Mr President, keep raising the bar. Congratulations!”