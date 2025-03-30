Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu has congratulated the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-el- Fitri which marks the end of the Month of Ramadan.

In a Sallah message personally signed by Her, She urges all.Muslims to celebrate with Peace, Love and Unity of purpose.

She also called for all hands to be on deck to continue to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in its quest to make Nigeria a thriving, peaceful Economically prosperous nation.

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the end of Ramadan fast, I congratulate the faithfuls on the successful completion of the religious obligation and join them to welcome the month of Shawwal with open hearts.

I also bring all the Muslim Ummah during this festivities a message of peace, love, and Unity of purpose.

Eid el-Fitr is a time for spiritual rejuvenation, reflection, and celebration with loved ones,therefore, I urge everyone in the faith to continue the spirit of Ramadan, which emphasizes compassion, forgiveness, generosity,care and kindness.

Let us join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his reform agenda to make Nigeria a better place, filled with love, peace, harmony, and stable economic growth.

I wish you all a blessed and joyful Eid el-Fitr celebration!

Dr Betta Edu

30/03/2025