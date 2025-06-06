In a sallah message she personally signed, Dr. Edu also urged Muslims faithfuls to continue to pray and support President Bola Tinubu as he steers the nation away from its numerous challenges.

She described Eid el kabir as an important and solemn religious festival that requires introspection, sacrifice and deep reflection.

“On this special occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, I extend my warmest greetings and felicitations to you.

“This very important soul- enriching festival in the muslim calendar is a time for deep, solemn reflection, introspection, gratitude, and compassion; it is a period that reminds us of the significance of obedience, sacrifice, faith and unity as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem.

“As you commemorate the willingness of the Noble Prophet to sacrifice his only son Ismaeel, in obedience to Allah’s command, I urge you not to loose sight of the lessons there-from and be reminded of the importance of selflessness, devotion, and kindness to your community”, she said in the message.

Continuing, Dr. Edu prayed that “this spirit of sacrifice, obedience and gratitude as exemplified by prophet Ibraheem guide all the ummah in their daily lives, inspiring us to work towards a more just, united, respected and peaceful Nigeria, even as President Tinubu is striving hard to recalibrate the nation’s economy in the interest of the generality of Nigerians and the generation yet unborn”

Calling for support for the President, the Minister said “I implore you to continue to support and pray for our dear president as he strives to pull Nigeria out of the economic doldrums, offering renewed hope!

“Once again, i wish all the Muslim faithfuls a blessed Eid-el-Kabir celebration; one filled with joy, love, and peaceful coexistence .

“May this eid celebrations be a source of strength and inspiration for our dear country, Nigeria.