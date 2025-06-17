Tensions are mounting between Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia and members of the National Assembly from the state following a heated dispute over growing insecurity.

In a strongly worded statement, the Benue Caucus accused Governor Alia of spreading falsehoods, avoiding responsibility for persistent violence and making “reckless” accusations against those elected to represent the people.

The lawmakers condemned the Governor’s claim — made during a television appearance — that members of the National Assembly were sponsoring attacks in the state. They described this as “irresponsible, shameful and deeply offensive.”

The Caucus insisted it has consistently stood by the people of Benue and demanded an end to blame games. “Benue needs leadership, not accusations,” the lawmakers said.

They called for a public apology from Governor Alia and demanded an investigation by the Inspector General of Police to clear their names of wrongdoing.

The lawmakers also advised the Governor to concentrate on delivering good governance and securing the state, instead of intimidating those who hold him to account.