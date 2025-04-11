The Governor of Benue State, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has formally urged the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Benjamin Omale, to exemplify the pride of the state in his new role.

This call to action was made during the presentation of the letter of appointment to the governor at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi.

Governor Alia conveyed his enthusiasm in welcoming the party chairman and expressed his sincere appreciation to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, for recognizing Mr Omale’s potential by appointing him as Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu.

Benjamin Omale’s appointment signifies recognition of his exemplary leadership and positions him as a model of excellence within the APC, being selected among his counterparts from various states.

The formal letter of appointment was signed and delivered by Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the State Government.