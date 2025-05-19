A close associate of the notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji, Alhaji Shaudo Alku, has been confirmed dead following an air strike by the Nigerian Air Force in Sokoto State.

The targeted strike was executed near Tunfa Primary School in the Isa Local Government Area by the Air Component of Operation Fagge Yama.

Alku, who had reportedly been invited from neighbouring Niger Republic for a meeting, was killed alongside several fighters and unidentified field commanders.

The operation forms part of the military’s ongoing offensive aimed at dismantling terrorist networks operating across north-western Nigeria.