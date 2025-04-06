The Bayelsa state government is raising fresh concerns over pipeline vanderlism as it battles the effects of yet another attack on critical gas infrastructure.

This formed the major talking point as top government officials visited the infrastructure.

Spanners and ropes at the site speaks volumes about what may have transpired here.

This facility that belongs to Oando, is a 24-inch Ogboinbiri/Obiobi gasline, which exploded a few days ago.

The commissioner for environment, Ebi Ben-Ololo and his team are at the site to ascertain the level of damage done.

The gas explosion’s impact is evident in the damaged vegetation and grounds around the area.

While economic sabotage is suspected, the gasline has been capped to prevent further leakage.

While a JIV is yet to be conducted, local authorities say surveillance and intelligence gathering are being intensified to bring the vandals to book.