Bandits Kill Pastor, Abduct Woman And Four Children In Kaduna

A Pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Kaduna state have been reportedly killed by his abductors despite the payment of ransom by his relatives to secure his release.

Mr Dauda Bature was the pastor of an ECWA church in Narayi area of Chikun local government area.

A source who pleaded anonymity revealed that he was abducted on the 8th of November by armed bandits while working on his farm.

The farm according to the source is not far from the Rigasa Train Station, on the outskirts of the Kaduna metropolis.

Members of the ECWA church say the body of the pastor was found few days ago after his family had paid the ramson demanded by his abductors.…