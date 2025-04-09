A gang of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers have stormed Istijaba Villa, an off-campus hostel of the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, located at Unguwar Jeji, Kalgo LGA of Kebbi State, and kidnapped one student named Augustine Madubiya ‘m’ aged 23yrs, a 400 level student of Economic Department of the University to unknown destination.

Regrettably, one Mal. Siddi Hussaini, who was nearby tending to his cows, while trying to intervene, also sustained serious gunshot wounds during the attack and was later confirmed dead by a medical Doctor.

On receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Kalgo, mobilised a team of combined security personnel to the scene.

Following credible lead, a combined team of security personnel is currently combing the nearby forest and routes with a view to rescue the kidnapped victim unhurt and apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Unidentified gunmen have abducted a 400-level student of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi Augustine Madubiya, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A local resident was also shot and killed during the attack.

The incident occurred around 3:00 AM at Istijaba Villa, an off-campus hostel located in Unguwar Jeji.

According to eyewitness accounts, five armed men approached students who were sleeping outside their rooms due to the hot weather and demanded money.

When the students explained that they had no money, the attackers assaulted them.

During the chaos, a nearby resident, Malam Siddi Hussaini, who was tending to his cattle, responded to the commotion but was shot dead by the gunmen.

Augustine Madubiya, a final-year student in the Department of Economics, was taken by the assailants.

However, another student, Collaneous Steven, a 200-level student of Business Administration, managed to escape.

In response to the incident, the Vice Chancellor of FUBK, Professor Muhammad Zaiyan Umar, visited the scene alongside the Divisional Police Officer of Kalgo Division and officials from the Department of State Services Kalgo.

He addressed the students, assuring them of the university’s commitment to their safety and security.

Professor Umar has also communicated the incident to the Governor of Kebbi State, His Excellency Dr. Nasir Idris, through the Secretary to the State Government and the Director of Security Services at the Cabinet Office.

The university expressed its gratitude to the District Head of Unguwar Jeji and members of the local community for their support.

It also appealed for continued assistance from the state government, the Nigeria Police, and other security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted student and to prevent future occurrences.