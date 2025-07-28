At least thirty-five kidnapped victims of Banga village in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State were said to have been slaughtered by their captors loyal to a bandit kingpin DANSADIYA ...

At least thirty-five kidnapped victims of Banga village in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State were said to have been slaughtered by their captors loyal to a bandit kingpin DANSADIYA for failure to pay N35 Million ransom for their release.

They were kidnapped by the bandit leader and his gang in February this year during a midnight raid that led to the death of two persons during the attack.

Three pregnant women who were among the fifty three abducted also delivered at the bandits camp, but lost the babies due to an unfriendly environment.

A source from the affected area says the bandits had demanded the sum of one million naira as ransom for the release of each of the fifty three victims, a situation that led to their murder thirty five hence their inability to raise the said amount.

The Incident which occurred over the weekend left locals around the affected village in fear and uncertainty.

He adds that the eighteen persons who paid their money were released from captivity

When Contacted, police in Zamfara at the time of filling this report says they have no knowledge of the incident but will get back TVC NEWS When confirmed.

But the Zamfara state Government through the Special Adviser to Governor on security Matters, Ahmed Danmanga confirmed the incident noting that the exact number of those killed is yet to be known

Danmanga however maintain that the state government has deployed additional Security operatives that will help in restoring peace and possible further attack by bandits

The locals also appealled to authorities concern to do more in addressing the escalating security situation in the State.