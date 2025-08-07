The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says activities of bandits are impeding its revenue generation efforts....

Customs Area Controller, Abba-Aji Idriss tells members of the House committee on Customs that only one of the twelve border areas is functional, others having been officially closed.

The Area Command has been unable to generate any revenue across the border towns due largely to activities of bandits, whom he said have taken over parts of Katsina State.

The Area Command is barely able to generate N140million in the first six months of the year from other sources.

The Sokoto/Zamfara Customs Area Command wants the Federal Government to re open Tsanya/Schgana at Mayo border station to enhance IGR.