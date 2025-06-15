Notorious bandit kingpins operating in Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina state have voluntarily surrendered their arms and released 16 kidnapped people in a peace deal with the military.

The suspects — Kamulu Buzaru, Manore, Nagwaggo, Lalbi, Alhaji Sani, Dogo Baidu, Dogo Nahalle and Abdulkadir Black — handed themselves in on 14 June 2025 under the ongoing arms surrender and disengagement initiative led by Operation Fasan Yamma in collaboration with local stakeholders.

In a statement, the military confirmed the suspects had pledged to renounce banditry and embrace peace. The surrendered weapons have been secured in custody.

As a demonstration of their resolve, the group freed 16 hostages — seven women and nine children — and pledged to release any remaining captives by 15 June 2025.

The freed individuals have been handed over to the appropriate local authorities. Security in the area remains stable, with troops maintaining a strong presence and closely monitoring the situation to help foster sustained peace and stability.