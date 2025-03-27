Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of his Special Assistant, Mrs Bisola Kola-Daisi, who died in the United Kingdom on Thursday morning.



“On behalf of all of us in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, I express our deep sadness for the loss of this young lady, who in her short stay with us demonstrated exceptional brilliance and an uncommon dedication to duty,” the minister said in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs Julie Osagie-Jacobs.

​Senator Bagudu sent his heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; a close associate of the deceased’s father, late governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, the Abiola Ajimobi family; and her husband, Mr Kolapo Kola-Daisi, asking God in His infinite mercies to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Born 12 March 1981, Mrs Kola-Daisi was educated in the United States and the United Kingdom. In 2003, she obtained a Bachelor’s in Finance from California State University, Northridge, California, and a Master’s in Business Administration from Regent’s Business School, London in 2005.

She worked as a Fraud and Risk Analyst with Card Ready International (2000-2003) and as the General Manager of Victoria’s Secret (Retail) (2005- 2007), both in California, USA. She was the CEO and Managing Director of Grandex Nigeria Limited and Florence H Luxury, Lekki, Lagos, before joining the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as a special assistant to the minister in 2023.

Mrs Kola-Daisi, the first child of the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, is survived by her mother, Mrs Florence Ajimobi; her husband, Kolapo; siblings; and three children.