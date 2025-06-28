He thanked the council’s engineering team, contractors, and residents for their cooperation and patience throughout the construction period.

The council boss urged landlords in the area not to exploit the development by arbitrarily hiking rents. “Yes, this development will improve the economic value of the area. But let us be considerate. Do not say because we have done your road, you will now increase rents. It should not be so,” he appealed.

The Olu of Ipaja, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Kolawole Ajani Egundupe, commended Otunba Oluwaloni for his swift and impactful approach to governance. “Honestly, I never believed this road would be constructed in 10 years. But to see it started and completed in just 8 weeks is unprecedented,” the monarch said, urging residents to continue supporting and praying for the chairman.

Also speaking at the event, former council chairman, Hon. Shakiru Yusuf, described Otunba Oluwaloni as “a miracle worker and magician,” applauding his achievements across infrastructure and healthcare. He highlighted the recent upgrade of the Ishefun Public Health Centre as another example of the administration’s dedication to delivering the dividends of democracy.

He encouraged residents to continue backing the All Progressives Congress (APC), under whose platform the developments were being realised.