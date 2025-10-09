The Nigeria Customs Service Training College, Goron Dutse in Kano State, has officially welcomed its new commandant, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Umar Atiku, this week. A statement signed by the college’s Public Relations Officer, Christian Philip, shared on X by the agency on Thursday stated...

A statement signed by the college’s Public Relations Officer, Christian Philip, shared on X by the agency on Thursday stated that, in line with the paramilitary tradition, Deputy Comptroller Atiku was received on Monday, with a Quarter Guard parade mounted at the college gate, a ceremonial honour marking the formal commencement of his leadership.

Upon arrival, the statement added that the Commandant inspected the guard of honour and addressed senior officers and staff of the college.

In his remarks, he expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for the confidence reposed in him and for his steadfast commitment to training and human capital development within the Service.

“I am honoured to serve as Commandant of the Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, and I sincerely thank the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, for his trust and support. I remain committed to upholding discipline, professionalism, and capacity building to make this college a true centre of excellence,” he stated.

The statement further noted that Deputy Comptroller of Customs Atiku brings with him extensive field and administrative experience, having served in various commands and formations across the Nigeria Customs Service.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen the college’s mandate in training, retraining, and capacity building for officers and men of the Service.

“The Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, remains a vital institution in the Service’s human resource development framework. Under Deputy Comptroller Atiku’s leadership, officers and staff are optimistic about a renewed era of growth, discipline, and professionalism”.

The statement further stated that the development aligns with the Nigeria Customs Service’s reform agenda, which emphasises capacity building, professionalism, discipline, and institutional excellence in pursuit of modernisation and human resource development.