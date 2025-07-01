Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, alongside former Senate President Senator David Mark, on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with select PDP stakeholders in Abuja, triggering renewed speculations of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The strategic meeting, which commenced around 2 p.m., took place at the Borno/Anambra/Cross River Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel. While the official agenda was not disclosed, the high-profile nature of the gathering has raised eyebrows within political circles.

Credible sources have hinted that the consultations may be tied to emerging discussions around possible alternative political platforms, notably the African Democratic Alliance (ADA) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), which are reportedly being considered by an anti-Tinubu coalition in preparation for the 2027 polls.

Among those in attendance were several prominent figures within the PDP, including former National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus; ex-Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi).

Other key participants included Senator Ben Obi, former PDP National Women Leader Josephine Anenih, ex-National Organising Secretary Senator Austin Akobundu, former National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, and former National Youth Leader Abdullahi Maibasira.

Both Atiku and Mark have been notably active in recent PDP engagements, reinforcing speculations that top party figures are weighing new strategic options and coalition-building efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.