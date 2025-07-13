Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a patriot whose life was marked by discipline, service, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty....

In a condolence message on Saturday, Atiku said the news of Buhari’s passing was deeply saddening and represented a profound national tragedy.

“President Buhari was not just a former Head of State; he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience,” Atiku said. “From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with austere conviction and firm belief in duty.”

He noted that Buhari bore the burdens of leadership during both turbulent and triumphant times, adding that his legacy would be remembered for generations.

The former Vice President extended heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family and the people of Daura, Katsina State.

“To his beloved family, I offer my deepest condolences. I pray for strength and comfort in this time of grief. To the people of Katsina State and the entire nation, I mourn with you,” he said.

Atiku prayed for Allah’s mercy on the late President, asking that he be granted eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

For his part, forme Kano State Governor and Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said “I received news of passing of Former President Muhammadu Buhari with profound shock. I extend my condolences to his family, as well as the government and people of Katsina state and the entire country”