A psychiatric consultant at the University of Jos and the institution’s Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Chris Piwuna, has been elected President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He won the presidency at the union’s 23rd National Delegates Congress (NDC), held at the University of Benin in Edo State.

Piwuna succeeds Professor Victor Osodeke from the Department of Soil Science at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

In a closely contested election, Piwuna defeated his opponent, Professor Adamu Babayo of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

The NDC, ASUU’s highest decision-making body, brought together delegates from universities across Nigeria to discuss key issues affecting higher education and to elect new leadership.