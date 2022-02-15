Asiwaju Tinubu Hails Néw Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, over his appointment as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland and elevation to the zenith of leadership institution in the land.

While praying for a long and eventful reign for the new Olubadan, Asiwaju Tinubu expressed the hope that the new monarch would deploy his tremendous skills and rich understanding of traditional institution to promote peace and stability in Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Advertisement

In a statement on Tuesday by his Media Office in Lagos, signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, the APC national leader said:

“Hearty congratulations to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, over his appointment and elevation to the zenith of traditional

institution in Ibadanland.

Advertisement

“The beauty of the rich and highly-respected traditional hierarchical leadership structure of Ibadanland has again affirmed itself.

“As a former Senator and the Otun-Olubadan until this new appointment, you have truly earned your stripes.

Advertisement

“Your high leadership qualities, particularly your tremendous skills, experience, knowledge and deep understanding of traditional institution

are worthy of note.

“As the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, I hope and pray that you would deploy these qualities to promote peace, unity and stability not only in

Ibadanland, Oyo State, Yorubaland but also across the country.

Advertisement

“I congratulate you. I wish you a long, eventful and successful reign. May your reign usher in peace and development in Ibadanland.”