The Nigerian Army is intensifying efforts to enhance the language proficiency of its personnel through the indigenous language training at the army resource centre in Abuja.

The goal is to close communication gaps, foster stronger ties with host communities, and bolster grassroots intelligence gathering.

Major General Lawrence Fejokwu who represented the Chief of Army Staff and the Director General of the Nigerian army resource centre stressed that a good grasp of indigenous languages will enhance operations of troops especially in gathering intelligence for security purpose.