Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, have rescued seven kidnapped victims who were abducted along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari Road on August 3, 2025, by suspected kidnappers....

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, have rescued seven kidnapped victims who were abducted along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari Road on August 3, 2025, by suspected kidnappers.

In a statement made available to Tvcnews, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said the rescue was the result of a well-coordinated offensive operation targeting criminal hideouts in the area, conducted on Tuesday, August 5, and Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

According to him, during the operation, the troops encountered the kidnappers, who, overwhelmed by superior firepower and sustained pressure, abandoned the victims and fled.

He disclosed that four victims were found unharmed in Chinkai Forest on August 5, while the remaining three female victims were rescued the following day in Owedi Community, Wukari Local Government Area.

The successful rescue of all seven victims underscores the Nigerian Army’s professionalism and commitment to combating kidnapping and ensuring the safety of residents in Taraba State.

Commander of the 6 Brigade and Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their gallantry, describing the operation as a significant success in the ongoing fight against criminality. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining aggressive operations aimed at curbing kidnapping and protecting lives and property across the state.