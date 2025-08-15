The Nigerian Army says it has killed three terrorists, secured the surrender of 25 family members of ISWAP/JAS fighters, arrested 17 criminal suspects, and recovered assorted weapons and equipment during coordinated nationwide operations....

The Nigerian Army says it has killed three terrorists, secured the surrender of 25 family members of ISWAP/JAS fighters, arrested 17 criminal suspects, and recovered assorted weapons and equipment during coordinated nationwide operations.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Apollonia Anele, disclosed that the operations, conducted between 11 and 14 August 2025, recorded “tremendous” success across multiple states.

On 11 August, troops of 202 Battalion in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State, received 25 family members of ISWAP/JAS fighters — comprising 12 adult females and 13 children — who surrendered from Zalmari, Gazuwa, and Alafa villages.

They are currently being profiled by the 21 Special Armoured Brigade.

In Yobe State, troops of 233 Battalion, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, ambushed terrorists along the Sassawa–Kaburu road in Damaturu LGA, killing one and recovering an AK-47 rifle.

In Zamfara, the 1 Brigade Combat Team 5 foiled a planned terrorist attack on Forward Operating Base Galadi in Shinkafi LGA, killing one terrorist and seizing a mobile phone.

In Kebbi State, acting on intelligence from a rescued kidnap victim, troops raided Gremasa Mountain in Shanga LGA, arresting eight suspected kidnappers.

Similarly, in Plateau State, Operation Safe Haven’s Sector 4 troops arrested five suspected pipeline vandals in Kassa Village, Barkin Ladi LGA, and recovered government-owned pipes, later handing them over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

In Taraba, Sector 3 FOB Wukari under Operation Whirl Stroke apprehended two suspected kidnap collaborators with incriminating items, including POS machines, ATM cards, and cash.

Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade also destroyed an IPOB/ESN camp in Ndeji community, on the border between Anambra, Abia, and Imo States, killing one suspect and recovering a pistol with ammunition, cartridges, radios, IED components, and mobile phones.

Two planted improvised explosive devices were safely destroyed by the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives, supporting farming activities, and maintaining pressure on terrorists and criminal elements until peace is restored nationwide.