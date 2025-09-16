Troops of the Nigerian Army under Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, have neutralized two terrorists and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State....

This was disclosed in a statement made available to TVC News by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Division Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja.

According to Lt. Col. Danja, the operation was launched on 15 September 2025 following credible intelligence of a planned attack on the Chanchanji community by the Bojo terrorist group.

He explained that troops swiftly deployed to the area and encountered the terrorists along the Demeva–Chanchanji road. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was neutralized while others fled.

The statement further noted that during a follow-up mission to intercept the fleeing suspects, troops pursued them to the Demeva–Gbudu axis, identified as their planned crossing point into the Ananum community in Donga Local Government Area. The troops engaged them in a second gun battle, neutralizing one more terrorist.

Meanwhile, the Commander of 6 Brigade / Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their gallantry and professionalism. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against criminal elements threatening the peace of Taraba State and its environs.

General Uwa also urged residents to remain vigilant and to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies in support of ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace in the region.