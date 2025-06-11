The Nigerian Army has completed the training of 604 special forces personnel to tackle the country’s growing security challenges.

The move is a significant step towards achieving the state objective of the federalgovernment to grow a Special Forces team to tackle security challenges across the country.

The newly graduated soldiers are expected to be deployed in operations targeting insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes across the nation. Their training emphasized advanced combat techniques, intelligence gathering, and strategic operations.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna State.

Senior military officials in attendance highlighted the vital role of the special forces in enhancing internal security and preserving national stability.

The Chief of Army Staff commended the troops for their commitment and expressed confidence in their ability to support the army’s ongoing efforts to protect lives and property.

“This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to developing a highly capable and responsive military force,” he said.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Nigerian Army to improve operational readiness and respond more effectively to evolving security threats. Continuous investment in training and capacity building remains central to the military’s mission to secure the nation.