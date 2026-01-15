The Cross River State Government has restated its commitment to the welfare of military veterans, widows, and families of fallen heroes during the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day held on Thursday at the cenotaph in Calabar Cenotaph. Governor Bassey Otu was represented at the event ...

The Cross River State Government has restated its commitment to the welfare of military veterans, widows, and families of fallen heroes during the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day held on Thursday at the cenotaph in Calabar Cenotaph.

Governor Bassey Otu was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, who joined serving officers, veterans, widows, and other stakeholders in paying tribute to members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The state government described the annual remembrance as a solemn moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by military personnel in defending Nigeria’s unity and sustaining peace across the country, noting that the security enjoyed in Cross River State is largely a result of their dedication and commitment.

Reaffirming the administration’s position, the government assured that the welfare of veterans and families of fallen officers remains a priority, stressing that widows have been deliberately included in social welfare programmes and state interventions. Relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Social Welfare, have been directed to ensure their continued inclusion and support.

Earlier, the Cross River State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Daniel Ojugbo, described the ceremony as both a tribute to fallen heroes and an opportunity to highlight ongoing challenges faced by veterans and their families.

These challenges include delays in welfare benefits, limited access to medical care for elderly and bedridden veterans, and the difficulties faced by widows and orphans, many of whom remain unemployed despite completing higher education.

Despite these concerns, the Legion leadership acknowledged the supportive disposition of the current administration, noting visible efforts by the state government to engage the Legion and address its needs.

The Coordinator of Military Widows in the state, Miriam Orok, also expressed appreciation for the improved level of inclusion and engagement under the present administration. She further acknowledged the support extended to military widows through welfare packages and outreach programmes, including assistance received during the last Christmas season.

The 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Calabar featured prayers, wreath-laying ceremonies, and tributes in honour of fallen heroes, underscoring their enduring contributions to national peace, security, and unity.