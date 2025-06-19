The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to securing the nation and ensuring that justice is served, particularly in response to recent attacks in Benue State.

Speaking on the ongoing security operations, General Musa assured Nigerians that the military would not relent in its duty to restore peace and stability across the country.

“We are resolute in our mandate. Justice will be served, and peace will be restored to every corner of Nigeria,” he said.

Referring to the recent spate of killings in Benue, the CDS noted that while the military remains active on the battlefield, it is now faced with the added challenge of building trust and winning the hearts and minds of citizens affected by conflict.

General Musa urged residents not to lose hope despite growing threats to national security, emphasising that inclusive efforts and public cooperation are key to overcoming insecurity.

“This is not just a military battle; it is a collective responsibility. We urge Nigerians to stand firm, support our troops, and work together to overcome these challenges,” he added.