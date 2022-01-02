Breaking News

Armed Bandits kill two persons in Igabi, Chikun LGA’s of Kaduna State

Armed Bandits kill two persons in Attack on Chikun, Igabi LGA's Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

Two persons have been reportedly killed by armed bandits in two communities in Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday.

He revealed that the terrorists invaded a village on outskirts of Maraban Jos in Igabi Local Government Area of the state on Saturday and shot sporadically to cause panic.

Unfortunately, a woman who was hit by a bullet died immediately.

In a similar development, armed bandits also attacked Ungwan Zallah village in Chikun Local Council, where another person was shot and killed.

Governor Nasir El- Rufai has sent condolences to the families of the deceased victims, he also prayed for the repose of their souls.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply