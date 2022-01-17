Aregbesola Orders prison guards to kill anyone who attempts to attack correctional centres

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has ordered officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service to shoot dead any attempt to attack prison facility across the country.

He said the Correctional facility is a red zone, the Minister said anyone who attempts to attack it is dead and should not be alive to tell the story.

The minister gave the directive while addressing senior officers at the Agodi Custodial Centre of the NCoS during an official inspection tour of the facility.

According to the minister, the officers must make it impossible for any attack to penetrate the facility saying such an attempt must remain an attempt.

He said the attacks on the custodial centers are not acceptable and must stop, adding that any attempt must henceforth be resisted with brutal force.

Aregbesola said “The most important thing is the security impregnability of this facility.

“This is a red zone, dangerous zone. Whoever attempt to breach the facility is already dead. He must not live to tell the story.

“Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don’t shot to injure but shot to kill for any reason.

“This is a total embodiment of the state to guarantee the security of the people.”

He assured the officers that the government will do it’s best in ensuring that their welfare is a top priority as a way of ensuring effective service delivery.

“We will do our best on your welfare to ensure effective service.

“You must have the capacity to repell viciously any attempt to attack or invade this facility and an attempt must remain an attempt.”

Based on the ongoing facility your, the Minister has ordered the demolition of shops and business centres withing and around the prison facility.

The minister also inspected the newly built maximum facility at Olomi-Olojuoro area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city.