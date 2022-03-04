Shaktar Donetsk Youth Team Coach Killed in fighting in Ukraine

A Coach of Shakthar Donetsk has died defending Ukraine’s sovereignty just 48 hours after two Ukrainian footballers were killed in the conflict.

Premier League side, Shakhtar Donetsk football club confirmed that a youth coach has died defending Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Russian president Vladimir Putin had ordered his troops to invade neighboring Ukraine last Thursday, triggering a bloody war in eastern Europe.

“One of our employees was killed, he was a children’s coach,” confirmed Shakhtar CEO Serhyi Palkin on Thursday evening.

“He was hit by a fragment of a Russian bullet.”

The news comes just two days after two Ukrainian footballers were killed in the conflict

The club plays in the premier league.