Shaktar Donetsk Youth Team Coach Killed in fighting in Ukraine

Premier League side, Shakhtar Donetsk football club confirmed that a youth coach has died defending Ukraine’s sovereignty.
Russian president Vladimir Putin had ordered his troops to invade neighboring Ukraine last Thursday, triggering a bloody war in eastern Europe.
“One of our employees was killed, he was a children’s coach,” confirmed Shakhtar CEO Serhyi Palkin on Thursday evening.
“He was hit by a fragment of a Russian bullet.”
The news comes just two days after two Ukrainian footballers were killed in the conflict
